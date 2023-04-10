Callander is working to find more space “to maximize parking in the downtown core,” a staff report explained to council. Currently, “there is adequate parking for the downtown,” but council is looking to the future, and “there is not enough parking to support Callander’s long-term economic development goals for the downtown core.”
See: Wings, drinks, and Smash Burgers coming to Callander’s lakefront
The municipality is eyeing four potential sites—behind the LCBO store, beside Canada Post, and beside the Municipal Building in between the District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) property. The final site is at the boat launch on Lansdowne, next to the Chief Commanda winter storage location. Municipal staff will send letters to property owners inquiring about possible options to lease or buy vacant land in the downtown area.
“If we accomplish what we envision, then we don’t have enough parking,” explained mayor Robb Noon, speaking of the municipality’s Downtown and Waterfront Revitalization Plan. As improvements continue at the Municipal Dock on Lansdowne and within Centennial Park, Noon expects more traffic to come.
“In mid-summer, downtown is packed,” Noon noted, “and as more businesses open downtown and start drawing customers in, we’ll be clogging the downtown core. We know it’s coming, so why not prepare for it now, rather than letting it happen, and then have to deal with it?”
“If we’re going to purchase property for parking in the future, then we can reserve for it, start planning and bringing in those funds.”
See: The future of Callander’s ‘Waterfront Place’ is wide open
The municipality has introduced new temporary parking on the Lansdowne property, and plans continue to “work towards a plan to finalize development on the site,” staff explained. A full report to council regarding parking in the downtown area will be presented at an upcoming council meeting.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.