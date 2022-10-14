CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — P.E.I. residents who have noticed the sharp surge in wasp and bee encounters over the past few weeks may have post-tropical storm Fiona to blame.
Christine Noronha, entomologist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, told Saltwire Network the high spike in sightings of wasps is due —in large part to habitat loss after the storm pounded the province of Sept. 23-24.
“Any wasps that normally tend to the nest this time of year are probably just flying around not having a nest to tend to anymore,” Noronha said on Oct. 11.
Increased wasp populations are typical in P.E.I. this time of year, but due to the high volume of trees lost during Fiona, many of their nests were destroyed, causing them to get confused and aggravated.
Normally, September and early October is mating season for wasps. The queen produces male and female eggs causing the worker wasps to swarm and mate.
The females then find a place to hibernate. In the spring, they emerge to form a new nest.
This year, however, many nests built throughout the summer months got damaged. As a result, the workers are starting to wander, said Noronha.
“They are abandoned, they don’t know what to do. They’re not aggressive, but there’s just so many,” she said.
Although the populations will likely recover over time, it is unclear as to what this could mean for P.E.I.’s ecosystem in the spring, as wasps are also responsible for pollination.
“It is going to have an impact,” said Noronha. “The population will suffer, there is a lot of habitat loss for these species, but as long as there is food for them in the spring for them to able to feed, they are usually pretty good at bouncing back.”
Honeybees and bumblebees are a different story.
When a honeybee’s nest is destroyed, the queen will leave the hive, and the workers will follow behind. The bees then nest in areas like porches, sheds or hollow trees, known as feral hives.
Bees also mate earlier in the season, so it would be rare to see a swarm of bees this time of year. Also, most honeybees in P.E.I. are in man-made hives on bee farms.
Troy Fraser, president of the P.E.I. Beekeepers Association, told SaltWire Network his hives survived the storm with minimal damage, but other beekeepers he knows were not so lucky.
“Those who did have damage didn’t have enough time to prepare properly,” said Fraser on Oct. 11.
Fraser knows keepers who have several properties containing thousands of bees that sustained significant damage.
“Many beekeepers have several yards of hives, sometimes dozens. That means travelling to every one of these to get them prepared in such a short amount of time,” said Fraser.
With the cold weather approaching, the future of these bees’ lives is uncertain if the hives aren’t fixed quickly.
“If they are exposed to the elements this time of year and for prolonged periods they would certainly perish. They wouldn’t be able to bounce back from that because they would just die,” said Fraser.
With bigger and more aggressive storms likely to hit the province more often, advanced warning for preparation is needed for these types of weather events so keepers can have the chance to secure the hives beforehand.
“I think this is kind of an eye opener for a lot of people to think, what would they do differently next time. The more time we have before a storm hits, the better off we’ll be going forward.”
Fraser’s advice to anyone who may be concerned about these increased numbers of bees and wasps in the public is to leave them alone.
Over time, bumblebees and wasps will go away on their own to find a habitat to hibernate.
“They’re just looking to survive the winter and get situated,” he said.
If residents discover a hive developing on their property, it’s best to wait until winter to deal with it while the wasps are in hibernation.
Otherwise, there is no cause for alarm, Fraser added.
“They are just out for a free meal, whether it’s a protein or a sugar substance. They won’t disturb you if you don’t disturb them.”