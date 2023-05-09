SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - Ahead of a new employee recruitment and retention plan, Southwest Middlesex council voted unanimously to support a Private Member’s Bill called the Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act.
“We certainly want to retain staff and treat everyone in a cordial manner,” said Mayor Allan Mayhew.
He then asked the new CAO his thoughts on Bill 5.
“It’s mostly due to circumstances that have been in the industry. There hasn’t been a lot seen local regionally, I can tell you that. And there certainly isn’t here. And anything that caters to this type of policy or resolution will be brought forth partially on May 10 when I bring back some of the retention and few other policies that are HR-related at that time,” said Henry.
Coun. Choi said municipalities like the Township of Perry and Chatham-Kent are putting forward their support because as a Private Member’s Bill, it does not move forward and get approved as easily or swiftly as a government bill may.