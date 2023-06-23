Emma Peacock has lots to remember from her years in Wakaw School, but it might be hard to remember anything to match the Awards Night on June 1st. Emma is a member of the 2023 graduating class and was chosen as Valedictorian of this year’s graduation ceremonies which is always an honour. The candidates for Valedictorian are chosen by the teachers who consider the marks the graduates have been able to maintain. The candidates are then voted on by the graduates themselves and although Emma shared that many had told her she was going to get the nod of her classmates, she knew that the others were also very strong students, so she was very honoured to have been chosen.
What she didn’t realize though, was that on Awards Night besides receiving an Honour Roll award and the Valedictorian Award, she would receive six out of the seven Grade 12 Class Awards. The Grade 12 Class Awards are given out for each course available for Grade 12 students and include math, chemistry, biology, physics, history, English, and physical education. The awards are given to the student holding the highest academic standing in each class. To win more than one Class Award is not unheard of, but to win all but one is something beyond most if not all, memory.
Emma has always tried her best to excel academically and her hard work has certainly paid off. She shared that since athletics was really not one of her strengths, she really focused on the academic side of her schooling. She has enrolled at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon in the Bachelor of Science program for this fall while possibly considering a future in medicine. She says that before making more concrete decisions regarding her future, she wants to be able to consider all the options that the University of Saskatchewan has available.
Graduation is one of those times in life when anticipation and regret often exist in tandem. There is great anticipation of entering the next stage of life and achieving independence, but at the same time, there is regret at parting ways with the classmates who have been such a major part of the last 12 years, day in and day out. As for Emma, although she is nervous about making new friends, she is extremely happy for her friends to also be moving on to new chapters and hopes that they will all be able to keep in touch and at the very least get together again during summers to catch up on the adventures each have experienced.
Congratulations Emma and all the best at the U of S this fall. Remember to always have the same confidence in your abilities as others do, for what we think, we believe, and what we believe, we achieve.