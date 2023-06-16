Born and raised in Chetwynd to a ranching family, Hilde Kirschbaum says nature has always been a big inspiration for her art. Chosen as Arts North East’s Open Sky 2023 artist in residence, Kirschbaum will be painting and creating in studio at the Tamarack Hall in Chetwynd’s rec centre.
A vet tech by trade, Kirschbaum left the community for three years to pursue her education before returning. She’s been home for the past eight years and has enjoyed reconnecting with the community over art and more.
“Since I’ve been living back at home, people have approached me with projects,” said Kirschbaum. “Like a friend asked me to illustrate her kids book and so, things like that have kept me going in art.”
Her love of art started in high-school, where she was encouraged by one of her teachers. Kirschbaum enjoys a wide variety of mediums - acrylic, pottery, encaustic, and watercolour.
“She really helped me explore a lot of different kinds of art - we did clay and glass, and drawing, several mediums, she really set me on track for that and encouraged me to enter things in exhibits, even during high-school,” said Kirschbaum.
Currently she’s working with acrylics as part of the residence, as the paint allows flexibility, she can pick it up and put it down as residents drop by to visit.
“I’m focusing on just simple acrylic painting, largely because there’s so many people in and out - so it’s nice to have something that’s not super time sensitive, it’s easy to put down and visit and talk about art,” said Kirschbaum.
Nature has always been a frequent subject of her art, said Kirschbaum, who’s working on a painting of sunflowers, from a photo she took at her cousin’s wedding last year.
“Being out on the ranch I spend a lot of time in nature, and so there’s just a lot of opportunity to see beautiful things that inspire you and snap pictures of it, or just take an afternoon to get out with your paints and try to capture that,” she said.
The residency is a great opportunity to create, especially before the busy haying season starts, says Kirschbaum, grateful for the exhibition on display.
“I’ve really enjoyed looking at the exhibit and discussing all the different pieces with people, and getting to appreciate so much art from all the artists around the region,” Kirschbaum said.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca