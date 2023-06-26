Curtis Sokoloski of the Calder area has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bentley Baumung, also of the Calder area, on Sunday, June 18
On Monday, June 19, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes made an arrest in relation to the homicide, which took place 10 km northeast of Calder, in a rural area north of the intersection of Highways 10 and 8 in the RM of Calder, which is at the northeast corner of the Esterhazy-Langenburg detachment area.
Sokoloski was arrested in Russell, Manitoba in relation to the death of 61-year-old Baumung. Bentley Baumung’s family has been notified of his death and victim services have been offered to them.
48-year-old Curtis Sokoloski from Calder, SK is charged with: one count, second degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code; and one count, indignity to a body, section 182(b), Criminal Code.
On Sunday, June 18, Esterhazy RCMP had received a request to conduct a wellness check on an adult male at a rural residence northeast of Calder.
Officers attended the residence and located a deceased adult male inside the residence. The death was investigated as a homicide by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.
The charge against Sokoloski comes a week after charges were laid in the homicide in the Qu’Appelle Valley south of the Esterhazy-Stockholm area in February. A 17-year-old youth from north central Manitoba has been charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, and several other charges in connection with a homicide south of the Esterhazy-Stockholm area in February.
The youth was out on a release order at the time of the homicide and assault.
On February 10, 2023, Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP received a report of a break and enter and homicide at a residence in the Qu’Appelle Valley a20 kilometres south of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
Three males broke into the residence. A firearm was discharged. An adult male occupant of the residence was injured. When police arrived, they located the male deceased. An adult female occupant was also located injured and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
The suspects stole electronics, jewelry, three firearms and a significant amount of ammunition from the residence, as well as the homeowner’s vehicle, which was located burnt a short distance away.
Investigation determined they travelled west, through Ochapowace First Nation, where some of the stolen items were discarded and later recovered. Investigators continue to investigate where the suspects travelled from there.
Since February 10, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has conducted an extensive investigation, which has included conducting ground searches for evidence, interviewing witnesses, obtaining relevant surveillance video, and collecting and analyzing forensic evidence.
Investigators are working with a number of specialized RCMP units and services, including Behavioural Sciences, F Division’s Truth Verification Section, the National Sex Offender Registry and the Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System. Investigators also continue to follow up on information received from the public, including tips related to the suspect sketches released to the public on February 12.
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested a 17-year-old male youth, who is from a community in north-central Manitoba, in Winnipeg on June 10.
The youth cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is charged with:
• One count, first degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code;
• One count, attempted murder, Section 239(1)(b), Criminal Code;
• One count, sexual assault with firearm, Section 272(2)(a), Criminal Code;
• One count, robbery with firearm, Section 344(1)(a), Criminal Code; and
• One count, wear a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence, Section 351(2), Criminal Code.
He is also charged with failing to comply with a release order issued by Manitoba Provincial Court.
“We thank the members of the public who have come forward with information about this tragic incident. Our investigators have followed up on every piece of information received,” says Supt. Joshua Graham, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.
“We still need the public’s help. If you think you may have some information about this crime and have not reported it, please do so. Even something you may think is small or insignificant could potentially help us identify the remaining suspects and get them into custody.”