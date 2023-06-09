NORTH PERTH – At its June 5 meeting, North Perth council heard a presentation from the municipality’s Manager of Programs, Amy Gangl, surrounding the City of Stratford’s request for proposals (RFPs) sent out on May 26. The City of Stratford published RFPs to “provide the mandatory core services for the EarlyON programs for the diverse needs of families with children aged 0-6 years in Perth County, St. Marys and Stratford,” explained the report.
The three-year contract is from the date the contract was awarded, to July 1, 2026. The successful proponents will deliver the services through an agreement with the City of Stratford’s Social Services Department/Childcare Division.
“Since 2018, the municipality has successfully provided EarlyON programs in North Perth, including providing virtual programming during the pandemic and the addition of two new North Perth EarlyON sites (Tremaine and Monkton locations) and would like to continue as the operator of North Perth EarlyON Programs,” explained Gangl.
EarlyON Child and Family Centres are funded by the Government of Ontario. Council authorized staff to submit a RFP to the City of Stratford to continue to deliver EarlyON programs in North Perth.