Many years of planning and community consultations have gone into making Western University's new Indigenous learning space a reality.
"Now, physically standing here, I'm realizing, 'Yes, we are heard,' " said Misko Banaishe Kicknosway, a fourth-year criminology student whose parents are from Walpole Island First Nation and Baker Lake in Nunavut.
Kicknosway was among the students taking part in a sacred fire outside the new campus facility as it was unveiled Monday.
The former education faculty library at 1137 Western Rd. will be a “home away from home” for Indigenous students, said Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth, community relations and space co-ordinator with Western’s Indigenous Initiatives office.
It’s a “place where they can come in and relax and socialize with each other and utilize the space for all of its intended purposes,” including studying, reflecting and connecting with their identity and culture, she said.
“Though we have the Indigenous student centre (in the Student Services Building), this is a bigger space — you can hold more, like, community gatherings — so I’m really excited about that,” Kicknosway said.
The space, called the Wampum Learning Lodge, was created after wide-ranging consultations with Indigenous communities, elders, students and faculty, said Christy Bressette, the university's vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous initiatives.
“It’s . . . welcoming. It’s a centre that privileges and regards and hold space for Indigenous perspectives,” she said. “This is what the community wanted, a place that is a touchstone, where people can come and find . . . and grow community here on main campus.”
The name was chosen with guidance from Indigenous elders. “Wampum” is a widely recognized term from the Narragansett language that means “white string of shell beads.” The beads have long been used to record history, create agreements and treaties, tell stories and mark extraordinary events.
The plan to retrofit the 10,000-square-foot (900-square-metre) building was first outlined in Western’s Indigenous strategic plan in 2016, created in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s findings and calls to action.
Most recognizable for its round, turtle-like shape, the structure incorporates forms found in nature and traditional Indigenous designs, such as using glasswork to draw natural light into the building's heart. It's the work of Canada’s first female Indigenous architect, Wanda Dalla Costa of Saddle Lake First Nation.
A notable example of Indigenous design is the outdoor ceremonial space sheltered by an arbour whose shape was inspired by a traditional Haudenosaunee lacrosse stick basket.
The work required meaningful consultation with Indigenous students and staff, said Tierra Miller, who worked with Dalla Costa on the project.
“This design wouldn’t be possible without their input and feedback of what they want this space to reflect,” she said.
The centre features diverse Indigenous artworks and languages, in recognition that Indigenous students come to Western from across Canada.
The site contains a medicine garden, kitchen, media lab, learning and community spaces, offices, a wellness room and an outdoor classroom with room for 30 students.
A wall made of moss in the hall leading to the main gathering area is one of many culturally significant pieces throughout the building. The moss has traditionally been used as “medicine for curing illness or injury, (and) as an absorbent,” Cornelius-Hedgepeth said.
A large cross-section of a 350-year-old white oak that grew near the Thames River — or Deshkan Ziibi — at Western graces the same wall. Western removed the tree, which succumbed to disease and posed a safety hazard, seven years ago, she said.
“Fortunately, they saw the value in what this tree still had to offer, so they saved some cooking slices and slabs from the trunk,” she said, adding the oak represents teachings Indigenous peoples have valued for centuries, including storytelling and connection with nature.
The lodge's classrooms and gathering spaces are open to anyone on campus for “Indigenous programming, events, courses and special occasions.” Western’s Indigenous Learning Space website says.
Reflecting on the work that went into the new centre, Bressette, a Western graduate, expressed gratitude for the interest from administration “to learn more” and “do better.”
“I’m really grateful for that because when I did a study here back in the late '90s, that wasn’t very apparent. You didn’t see an Indigenous faculty, and you sure didn’t see a lot of Indigenized curriculum,” she said.
“I really wish that my grandparents could see this day because they predicted this day would come," she added. "They said, ‘One day, society is going to see that they’ve gotten it wrong, and we can help rebuild together with everybody and make space on the earth for equity.’ ”
Kicknosway said the building is a step toward reconciliation.
“This is a big part of reconciliation," she said. "And reconciliation doesn’t just stop here. It’s always continuing.”
