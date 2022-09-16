The September 6 meeting of the Royal Canadian Legion Wakaw Branch included the induction of new members Dwayne and Lorna Reynaud. Also part of the meeting was the appointment of a new Sergeant-at-Arms. The outgoing Sgt-at-Arms Ken Downie is moving to Saskatoon and therefore will no longer be part of the Wakaw Branch. At the meeting Paul Danis was sworn in as the new Sgt-at-Arms. Following the meeting a small social was held in the Legion Hall to both welcome the new members and bid farewell to the Downies. Ken will be missed by the other Legion members for his guidance and service and he and his wife Brenda are wished all the best in their new home.
The Legion is always ready to accept new members and it is important to remember “You don’t have to be a veteran to support a Veteran.” Any Canadian citizen or citizen of an Allied nation 18 years of age or older is eligible to join the Royal Canadian Legion. There are different categories of membership but regardless which category of membership one falls into all memberships help support the many services offered to Veterans, serving military, RCMP members, and their families. Ordinary membership is open to all still serving and retired military, reservists, RCMP, police officers, Canadian Coast Guard and others listed in the General By-laws. Associate memberships are open to parents, spouses, widows, widowers, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces or nephews of a person who is or was eligible for Ordinary membership. An Affiliate voting membership is open to any Canadian citizen or Commonwealth subject from an Allied nation who supports the Legion’s aims and objectives and who are not eligible for ordinary or associate membership. An Affiliate non-voting membership is open to non-Canadian citizens or non-Commonwealth subjects from an Allied nation who support The Royal Canadian Legion’s aims and objectives. Reach out to any Legion member for more information.