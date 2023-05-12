Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ENGLEHART - If you're looking for an enjoyable outing for your mother, wife or other important lady in your life, the Englehart Public Library and the Englehart Area Artists will be offering something special this Sunday, May 14.
A Mother's Day Tea, Treats and Treasures art exhibit will be taking place at the library.
Englehart Public Library acting chief executive officer Stephanie Carrier noted in a telephone interview that the library has previously opened its doors to provide the Englehart Area Artists a place to display their art works.
The art pieces will once again be on display throughout the library, she said.
Visitors will be offered coffee, tea, and light refreshments as well as baked goods.
Visitors are welcome to drop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 14, and Carrier said "everyone is welcome."
Carrier commented that the library has "been very busy, which is good. We have a lot of new patrons coming in. We're setting up a lot of new and exciting programs for youth and adults."