Stettler town council approved about $7,000 for initial preparatory work for a new park proposed for the east side of the community on a parcel of land donated by a member of the public. The decision was made at the July 4 regular meeting.
Councillors read a detailed report from Director of Operations Melissa Robbins and Planner Angela Stormoen about preparatory work for “Homesteaders Park,” a public area that had been made possible by a donation of land from a member of the public.
“In the fall of 2022, the Town of Stettler began the process of rezoning and subdividing the lot at 4408 – 47 Avenue as part of a proposed land donation to the Town of Stettler for the use of a park,” stated the staff report to council.
“The subdivision has since been registered at Alberta Land Titles, the rezoning from Industrial to Public Use passed third and final reading at the regular council meeting June 20, 2023 and the land transfer to the Town of Stettler is currently being processed at Alberta Land Titles.
“Administration has been in conversation with the donor who has requested the park be named ‘Homesteaders Park’ as a dedication to the homesteaders who shared Carl Stettler’s vision of a Swiss-German community, homesteading in 1904 to 1905 an area south and east of the Town of Stettler.
“Furthermore, the donor will be creating three monuments to display throughout the park telling history of the Swiss-German homesteaders, the flour mill, originally located just east of the Pirate Park, and the thrashing industry.”
The site in question is located east of the Alberta Prairie Railway station on the north side of 47 Ave.
Staff noted the three monuments will be donated by a member of the public but will cost the town $200 for installation. A temporary sign is estimated at costing the town $400 while work on a parking lot and approach will cost the town $2,500, waste containers will cost $2,500 and boundary fencing will cost $2,150.
A mowed pathway can be done for no cost to the town it was reported.
It was estimated most of this work could be completed by the Town of Stettler this summer.
It’s estimated the monuments would be ready for installation in late summer or early autumn. Staff noted an official opening ceremony is planned for the park in Sept., 2024.
During her presentation to council Robbins noted this work is considered initial in nature and future projects for Homesteaders Park include a permanent sign estimated at $3,000, gravel pathways estimated at $70,000 or possibly paved pathways estimated at $110,000.
During discussion Mayor Sean Nolls stated he felt it was great to have this land donated to the Town of Stettler for the public to enjoy as a park and it reinforces the fact Stettler-area residents care about the community’s history.
Coun. Wayne Smith asked which side of the park the public would have access from. Robbins responded the parking lot would open to the south onto 47 Ave. She noted that was the flattest and most appropriate area on the parcel for a parking lot.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution that the Town of Stettler build the fence, parking lot, approaches, and install accessories for a budget of $7,750 funded through the Community Development account in the 2023 operating budget.