GLENCOE - Council has taken an important step to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and their families in Glencoe. At the last council meeting, concerns were raised about the lack of a safe place for school students to cross at the busy intersection of Main Street and Symes Street. Councillors approved the installation of a supervised school crosswalk, providing a safe path for all pedestrians. The financing for the installation and supervision of the crosswalk will be allocated from the Reserve Fund, specifically $15,000 set aside from the 2021 budget. $7,000 will be the estimated cost that covers the painting of the road line, signaling, and annual maintenance. On the other hand, the cost of supervising the crosswalk during the mornings and afternoons of the school year will be approximately $8,000.
Some councillors indicated that this intersection is a busy one and it is really important to Glencoe, because it has several essential services such as the post office, a bank, a pharmacy, and a dojo. Additionally, this intersection serves as a crucial turning point for buses heading to St. Charles Elementary School. It is for this reason that Main Street and Symes Street were chosen as a point that needs a pedestrian crossing and the presence of a school guard to control traffic and guarantee the safety of students during the school year.