NORTH PERTH – At its most recent budget meeting on March 22, North Perth council broke down by department the planned capital expenditures to be included in the 2023 budget.
“It is really important to note that these proposed capital expenditures will not impact the tax levy. These projects will be funded through other sources, which include grants, reserves, user fees, segregated surplus, donations, and/or development charges,” explained Budget Chair Lee Anne Andriessen.
Each department head then presented their budget reports to council, outlining the highlights of their proposed projects as well as the overall cost.
CAO Kriss Snell presented his capital budget report to council. The CAO’s Administration Department only has one project planned for the year – the West Development Plan – costing $165,000.
Next, the Strategic Initiatives Department only has one project as well, the municipal website update and branding project which comes in at $20,000. For Economic Development, the two projects the department will be undertaking are the downtown Listowel parkette at $179,620 and the Monkton G2G trailhead at $46,850.
The Programs Department is looking at updating the recreation and daycare software which will cost $30,000. The Corporate Services Department comes in just under $100,000, with the Asset Management Plan’s next steps costing $70,000 and the development charges review and update at $25,000. The IT Department has planned a corporate systems update ($69,400), disaster recovery site ($30,000), governance incentives ($160,000), and communication building project ($20,000).
Development and Protective Services require a new fire support vehicle which will cost approximately $77,000.
The departments that ate up most of the costs are the Environmental Services and Operations departments. Environmental Services waste water administration is working on a project that covers the septage receiving station, clarifier upgrades and auger replacement ringing in at $2,020,000. The waste station upgrade will cost $100,000 and the RAS pump replacement project comes in at $45,000. For the water administration, there is a cost of $1,550,000 for the 2023 water meter replacement, $25,000 for a hydrogeological assessment for the Atwood water system, $50,000 for water tower cleaning and inspection and $100,000 for the bulk water station.
The Operations Department’s road administration comes out on top with 33 projects planned for 2023 costing a total of $16,497,700. The most expensive of these projects is the NEDL Phase 1 on Walton Avenue which will cost $7,055,000.
The Facilities Department has 24 projects planned totaling $1,731,500, with $656,000 being used to replace the old PUC building roof.
Park operations come in at $2,528,100, with the most expensive project being the MAP59 memorial/park site at $1.4 million.
Finally, trail maintenance is budgeted at $119,556.
The total capital costs for each category are: CAO Department ($160,000); Facilities Department ($4,300,006); Finance Department ($95,000); Fire Department ($77,000); IT Department ($279,400); Programs Department ($30,000); Roads ($16,497,700); Strategic Initiatives Department ($199,620); Perth Meadows ($126,000); Legislative Services ($2,940,000); and Water ($950,000).
The grand total is $25,659,726 for capital expenditures for the municipality of North Perth. The total segregated surplus is $23,250,965, development charges total $1,509,550, grants make up $183,211, user fees and taxation is $500, donations amount to $500,000 and other financing avenues total $215,500.
After all the presentations, staff heard comments from council members and answered questions they had. Coun. Matt Richardson applauded staff for their hard work and dedication.
“I’d just like to commend staff for bringing forward a very ambitious budget this year but I also tend to agree that there is some significant catch-up that needs to be done. As it has been mentioned in the past, we gotta maintain our core (services) because if stuff gets too far behind, it just becomes incredibly expensive and cumbersome to get it done. So if it is palatable this year to do it, then I’m in full support of this. Obviously facilities and roads are the biggest share of the budget that we have here. It’s ambitious, but if staff are confident that we can tackle it all, and get it out of the gate then I’m in support of it. We gotta keep on top of the stuff that we do best,” explained Coun. Richardson.
“(This is) a very aggressive capital budget, which is not uncommon for our Kriss-lead staff, which is not a bad thing. But the amount of growth that we have in North Perth, if you look at how many dollars are combined in operations, facilities… we are behind on facilities, IT now we need to keep up on… we can sit here and nitpick a project here, project there, and cut it back a little bit, but all we are doing is falling further behind.
“As much as they are scary numbers… There are a lot of zeros on the end of those cheques. But if we don’t do it, we are falling behind. Then we are sitting here … in five or six years, and the numbers are worse. It’s aggressive but it’s progressive and it has to be done,” continued Coun. Dave Johnston.
The resolution was that council gives direction to staff to move forward with the 2023 capital budget project package as presented by Andriessen of the amount of $25,752,990. It was then carried unanimously amongst the 10 council members.
The resolution passed doesn’t approve the budget just yet, but provided staff with direction to continue on with their proposals as presented while allowing time to give the public input prior to final approval of the capital and operating budget. From April 17-24, the public will have a chance to provide feedback on the budget before the final draft is approved by council.