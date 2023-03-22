Swan Hills FCSS offers a wealth of resources to the Swan Hills community. One program routinely praised by families in town is “Love and Logic.” Perhaps you have heard this term or seen it listed on the FCSS monthly calendar and wondered what it is all about.
The Love and Logic program was founded in 1977 and focuses on methods of raising and teaching children that are fun and rewarding rather than combative and stressful. This six-week course teaches simple and practical techniques that focus on allowing children to grow from their mistakes while demonstrating love and empathy. These tools are simple, easy to learn and produce immediate results.
Sound too good to be true? The many families who have benefitted from this program may beg to differ.
The “Love” component comes from the philosophy that children learn best when they’re given the opportunity to make their own choices (as long as the possible results of their choices aren’t harmful or dangerous). The “Logic” piece lies in allowing children to live with the consequences of their choices. The way that the tools and techniques taught through Love and Logic are implemented still provide for high expectations and limits on negative behaviour, but they are approached as choices that the child has made with consequences that they must now accept and deal with.
Parents learn to use empathy and humour without being sarcastic. They will also know some “one-liners” to have a ready answer to common situations to diffuse arguments before they happen. When children argue, they learn that this strategy is an effective way to get their parent’s attention. Less time arguing allows parents to preserve their time and energy for having fun with their kids.
Taken all together, the Love and Logic approach highlights the benefits and importance of showing love and respect. Using enforceable statements and empathy while avoiding anger and fear is vital to this approach and helps to build and sustain positive relationships with one’s children.
This program doesn’t advocate a “black and white” approach with standard answers to every potential problem. There is some experimenting with techniques, allowing parents to find what works best for their children and family. There is an understanding that we are all human and make mistakes; if things don’t go as planned, we can try again tomorrow.
The Love and Logic program teaches parenting skills best suited for raising children and youth from 0 – 18 years old. The base program goes for six weeks with 2 hours per week of class time. There is a cost of $10 for this program. Space is limited for this course, and parents must make their own childcare arrangements. In addition to the base program, FCSS also has Love and Logic resources for Supporting Youth With Special Needs and Adults Supporting Youth With Challenging Pasts.
For more information about the Love and Logic program and upcoming course dates, call Swan Hills FCSS at (780) 333-4119 or visit the Swan Hills FCSS for Parents and Caregivers Facebook page (facebook.com/SwanHillsFCSSforParentsandCaregivers) for the latest updates.