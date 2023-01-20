LISTOWEL – The Kin Cares Youth Group is hosting an event this weekend for students in grades 4-9.
On Jan. 21, the group is hosting a PJ Movie Night at the Listowel Kin Station, where wearing pajamas and bringing blankets and pillows is highly encouraged. Admission is free, but donations are welcome as the group is trying to raise money for a disc golf course for Listowel.
Popcorn, drinks and treat bags will be available for purchase as well.
The night begins at 5:30 p.m. for children in grades 4-6, who will be watching Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. At 8 p.m., students in grades 7-9 are invited to watch Jumanji. For more information or questions, contact kinyouth@listowelkinsmen.org.