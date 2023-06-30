WINGHAM – If you were near the Wingham Town Hall Theatre on Friday evening and thought you heard Neil Diamond singing, you weren’t imagining things, well, not really.
The theatre hosted another in its long summer line-up of shows on June 23, with Will Chalmers performing Neil Diamond in a little gig called “Beautiful Noise.”
Although the show wasn’t sold out, the die-hard fans who purchased tickets to see this fantastic event made enough “beautiful noise” that you would swear the whole town was there.
The show started with award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner performing some of his hits as the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute. His resemblance to Kenny Rogers was remarkable in both looks and voice. The tribute artist sang three songs for the audience, including ‘The Gambler,’ which had them singing along, clapping their hands and thoroughly enjoying the performance.
The main performance began with Will Chalmers, also resembling his chosen artist Neil Diamond, complete with a sparkling diamond shirt. He danced out onto the stage amid cheers and started a set that included love songs ‘Hello Again’ and ‘Girl, you’ll Be a Woman Soon.”
An upcoming show at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre, ‘The Eagle has Landed,’ an Eagles tribute band who will land at the theatre on July 6, is a unique event raising funds that will go towards helping those people who are fleeing from the war in Ukraine.
Show promotor Joe White said, “The most important part of July 6 concert is that it is support of AMD for Hope for Ukraine. A sizable donation will be made to this organization depending on attendance. AMD for Hope is a not-for-profit organization founded by two women in Niagara Falls to assist Ukrainian people coming to Canada.”
White has presented three concerts in Niagara with great success. He hopes Wingham will add to the success.