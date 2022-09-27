Lincoln is shining a light on culture over the next few weeks, as the town has been chosen as one of the hub locations for the annual Culture Days celebration.
Culture Days is a national festival held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16, with free cultural events across the country.
Lincoln has been chosen as a regional hub location, meaning it acts as a community lead for the festival, with events showcasing the agricultural and natural features of the area.
“Ontario Culture Days is a great opportunity for communities across Ontario to come together and celebrate the unique cultural fabric of our province,” said Neil Lumsden, minister of tourism, culture and sport.
Here’s a list of the events in Lincoln, all of which are free.
Miss Welstead 1908 Schoolhouse Tour: Held at the Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre, this drop-in event features heritage games and the opportunity to learn about a school day in 1089. Runs on Sept. 23 to 25 and Oct. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Deep Roots and New Vines: Nature Based Solutions in Ontario Vineyards. A talk by Ryan Johnson, PhD candidate, about sustainability and nature-based solutions in Ontario’s Vineyards. Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre on Friday, Sept. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Fling on King: A street party in downtown Beamsville with family entertainment, live music, food trucks and craft beverages. King Street, Beamsville, from 2 to 10 p.m.
Moccasin Identifier Project: An interactive event for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation allowing participants to use stencils to print moccasins and build treaty and Indigenous awareness. Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garden Tour at Pearl Morissette: A guided tour around the regenerative farm which is part of the award-winning restaurant Pearl Morissette. 3953 Jordan Rd. on Monday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Curatorial Talk and Opening Reception of Sara General Art Installation: The opening event of the newest installation by artist Odadrihonyanisoh (Sara General). Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Book Reading with Sara General and Children's Craft Day: Artist Sara General will be at the museum for a special reading of her children's book, 'We Give Our Thanks', with craft activities related to the art installation. Sunday Oct. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Organic Fall Gardening 101: A seminar teaching about what home gardeners can do to winterize gardens and prepare for next spring. Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
What Now?: Panel Discussion about Sustainable Family Farming. A panel discussion with small-scale farming families who strive to regenerate Lincoln's farmland with sustainable growing practices. Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
For more details, visit culturedays.ca/en/hubs/5efa1b89-0497-4f3b-bb06-ed5d970279ce.