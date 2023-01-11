Police in Norfolk County are investigating after seven dead pigs were spotted in a ditch along a rural roadway near Houghton on the weekend.
In a media release, the OPP said a call came in Sunday morning about a black-coloured pot-bellied pig and six piglets that had been discovered along 8th Concession East North Road, an unserviced gravel road in the county’s west end.
Police ask nearby residents with home surveillance systems to check the footage for any suspicious vehicles or behaviour.
Tips can be called into the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or helpsolvecrime.com.