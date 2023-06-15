The County of Grande Prairie is monitoring wildfires surrounding the county's borders.
The Peavine Creek Wildfire crossed the British Columbia border on Thursday, June 8 near Preston Lake, and an evacuation alert was then activated.
The Peavine Creek wildfire is burning north of the larger Bearhole Lake wildfire.
According to BC Wildfire, the Peavine Creek wildfire is 3,269 hectares and is classified as out of control.
"Residents located north of Twp. Rd. 732, west of Rge. Rd. 131 and south of Twp. Rd. 742 to be on alert and prepare for the possibility of evacuation," said the county.
Fire crews from the county and Horse Lake First Nation began providing structural protection in select areas and building a fire break along the border.
The weekend’s windy, dry, and hot conditions created challenges in firefighting efforts.
On Tuesday (June 13), the evacuation alert was removed due to rain and the progression of fire containment efforts.
The county urges the public to avoid active wildfire areas and give fire crews room to work.
“Do not visit the area out of curiosity, as any unnecessary traffic could affect first responders’ ability to conduct their work,” said County Regional Fire Chief Trevor Grant.
County Regional Enforcement Services removed members of the public on Wednesday that were impacting firefighting efforts.
BC Wildfire says the suspected cause of the fire is lightning.
The county is also monitoring Boone Lake Complex wildfire, but the fire has not crossed into the county. The Boone Lake Complex wildfire is in Saddle Hills County, approximately 20 km north of Valhalla Centre and five km north of the county’s border.
According to Alberta Wildfire, the Boone Lake Complex wildfire is made up of two fires and is a total of 7,250 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.
Alberta Wildfire notes the fire is 75 per cent contained with control lines.
Currently, 50 firefighters are reinforcing fire guards with long-term retardant, helicopter bucketing and heavy equipment and ground resources.
County Regional Fire Services are currently staged in La Glace as it monitors Boone Lake.
Crews are working with livestock owners in the area on emergency response plans.
“Since January 1, there have been 41 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area burning over 136,000 hectares,” said Alberta Wildfire.
The county reminds residents preparing for potential evacuation to arrange accommodations, pack important documents, medications, food, and water, for one week, plan for their pets and ensure their vehicle has a full fuel tank.
Residents are told to stay tuned to the Alberta Emergency Alerts at alberta.ca/alberta-emergency-alert.aspx and download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to mobile devices.
The City of Grande Prairie and County of Grande Prairie are currently under a fire ban.
The fire ban includes the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley.
The county says the ban comes due to the hot, dry, windy weather conditions and current wildfire activity.
“Under the ban, all outdoor fires are prohibited, including recreational fire pits, open pit burning, charcoal briquettes, burning barrels, cooking fires, burning of refuse, brush piles and crop stubble as well as fireworks,” said the county in a news release. It says the use of propane appliances, such as barbecues, is still permitted.
The city reminds residents that “negligence or willful non-compliance may result in up to $10,000 per day administrative penalties under the authority of the Alberta Safety Codes Act.”
*Information current to press time of Tuesday morning.