Thousands of visitors are drawn to the hamlet of Rosebud in Wheatland County every year, but those looking for a roadside reprieve are out of luck-especially during the winter months-as there are very limited public washroom facilities available within the community.
Wheatland County administration presented council with a report during the regular Tuesday, June 6 council meeting, outlining inquiries from Rosebud residents about improving the public washroom facilities, and potential upgrades to allow for year-round use.
Previously, the Rosebud community received funding in 2017 from the county’s Community Enhancement Regional Board (CERB) program, which provides funding to community groups or organizations for community enhancement projects. This funding was used to purchase two portable toilets, which are open to the public between the late spring and fall.
Between 2017 and 2020, volunteers from the Rosebud community cleaned and maintained these facilities. However, due to increasing difficulties recruiting new volunteers, Wheatland County staff have been providing assistance cleaning and maintaining the facilities.
Administration explained if council were to support the community to build more washroom facilities, there would be capital investment as well as yearly maintenance costs associated with construction-the cost would vary depending on the type of facility, and whether the facility was tied to existing water and wastewater services.
While washroom facilities were seen as a benefit to the Rosebud community, either seasonal or year-round, council questioned whether the project would be better suited to go through the CERB program or another grant application program, such as through Travel Alberta.
It was noted, even if the project were approved through a grant, council could continue to provide cleaning and maintenance services in the future if necessary.
The report was accepted as information and it was requested either administration or Division 6 Councillor Glenn Koester, relay information to the community regarding applying for grant funding for the project.