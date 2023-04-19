Wheatland County council approved a total of $25,000 in funding to be allocated to support community projects and school education programs in the Wheatland County area through the Wheatland Wind project’s Community Benefit fund
The Wheatland Wind project, a 122.4 megawatt wind project located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of the Town of Drumheller and approximately 35 kilometres northeast of the Village of Hussar, along with Wheatland County established the community benefits fund in 2022 to help support local not-for-profit groups and organizations, along with community schools.
“We collected applications for the Wheatland Wind Community Benefit program; 12 applications requesting a total of over $72,000,” shared Community Services coordinator Dave Rimes during the council meeting.
Wheatland Wind and Wheatland County entered into a deal to provide long term support to the community of Wheatland County. Through the agreement, Wheatland Wind will contribute a total of $25,000 annually over an estimated 25 year period, which will help support community projects and initiatives, and will also support youth in the community through a scholarship program.
Council unanimously approved the allocation of $10,000 to four community projects-$2,500 to the Strathmore High School to build a community greenhouse demonstration and education area; $4,500 to the Dalum Community Hall Association towards a playground project the association has been fundraising towards; and $1,500 each to the Rosebud Historical Society and Rosebud Community Enhancement Society for their respective projects to paint and mount a historical mural and complete tree planting in the community.
Along with the funding approval, council also unanimously approved a fixed allocation of $7,000 to Wheatland Family and Community Support Services (WFCSS) and $2,000 each for school education programs at the Carseland and Wheatland Crossing schools.