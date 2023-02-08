Get ready to rev up your engines and hit the trails because the Swan Hills Snow-Goers 54th Annual Rally is just around the corner!
Spend the day sledding in the heart of our stunning winter wonderland, surrounded by frozen lakes and snow-covered forests, as you play on the trails in our very own wilderness playground.
It all goes down on February 25 this year, with registration from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Keyano Centre. Please visit the ATM before registration, as all payments will be accepted in cash only. Purchase your bucket draws and 50/50 tickets, and draw your cards for your poker hand before sales close and the group heads out at 11:00 AM. When you return after the ride, the draws will all have been completed, and the prizes will be ready for pickup. Two dining options will be available when you’ve finished riding; you can choose to take part in a delicious supper prepared by the Keyano Quilters at the Keyano Centre, or you can have a voucher to purchase dinner at one of Swan Hills’ excellent local restaurants.
Snowmobilers can choose between two options for the ride, a shorter trail or a longer ride of roughly 80 km, with stops along the way and a trail lunch provided. Riders are expected to be back at the Keyano Centre by 4:30 PM, with supper at the Keyano Centre starting at 5:00 PM.
Registration includes a trail lunch, a meal voucher (for the Keyano Centre supper or for use at a local restaurant), and one hand for the poker draw. The registration fees are:
· ASA Members (Adults and Youth): $45
· Non-ASA Members (Adults and Youth): $70
· Passengers: $45
· Extra Supper Tickets: $30
· Extra Poker Hands: $10
Come on out on February 25 and have a fantastic day playing in the snow and taking in all that our wilderness playground has to offer.