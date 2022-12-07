The inaugural meeting where South Algonquin Township’s new council was sworn in to office was held on Nov. 28 at the township’s municipal office. After council took their oath of office, new Mayor Ethel LaValley had some comments on the proceedings and the road ahead for the municipality.
The Nov. 28 inaugural meeting where South Algonquin Township council was sworn in was held in person at the township municipal office and was streamed on YouTube. CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin had all the new and returning council members take their oath of office using an old Bible that belonged to former Mayor Jane Dumas’ father, which he said would be returned to her after the ceremony as a keepsake. In addition to new Mayor Ethel LaValley, new Councillors Laurie Siydock, Joan Kuiack and Shawn Pigeon were joined by returning Councillors Joe Florent, Bill Rodnick and Sandra Collins. Mayor LaValley told The Bancroft Times after the meeting that she thought it went very well.
According to the township website, the next regular meeting of council will be on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m., in person at the municipal office, via Zoom and streamed live on YouTube.
At the inaugural meeting on Nov. 28, after council had been sworn in, Mayor LaValley recited the Land Acknowledgment and then thanked everyone for attending, saying the ceremony was important and that they all appreciated it. She congratulated all new council members, thanked all the candidates who ran in the election, thanked township staff and acknowledged the efforts of the previous council, especially former Mayor Jane Dumas, who was mayor for 12 years.
“Those are big shoes to fill and I’m not sure I can do it but I’ll give it my best,” she says.
LaValley had compiled a list of committees with Martin for the new council members to be on, and said she wanted all of them to be committees of the whole of council, so that they can all learn from one another and help each other. Being firmly committed to the issue of housing in South Algonquin, she also initiated an ad hoc committee (a committee established for a specific period of time and for a specific purpose) to look into solutions immediately.
“The elections are over, we are working together, putting differences aside for the betterment of the township. And I think we will all do that. I am a team player and I feel I can work with each and every one of you. I look forward to a prosperous four years ahead. Onward and upward,” she says. “Meegwetch. Thank you. I look forward to our first meeting [Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.].”