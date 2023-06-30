Free recreational swims at the Ridgetown Howard Community Pool begin this week and run through the end of August.
The Ridgetown Howard outdoor pool will have free rec swims daily, seven days a week, from 1:30-4 p.m. and evenings from 6-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
CKRecreation announced the opening of the municipality’s seven outdoor and two indoor pools last week with the return of summer rec swims, which are free courtesy of generous sponsors.
This initiative is part of the Summer Fest Series, which aims to provide fun and engaging activities for residents and visitors of all ages.
“Our team is excited to be able to provide free rec swims to our community,” said Amy Wadsworth, Manager of Recreation Services and Community Engagement. “Swimming is a great way to stay active and cool during the summer months, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to this fun and healthy activity.”
Along with the free recreational swimming opportunities, select group lessons are available for the summer.
To find the full schedule for the Ridgetown Howard pool, visit www.chatham-kent.ca/recreationswimming, scroll down to ‘View Schedule’ and click on ‘Ridgetown Howard Pool’ in the drop box.
Registration for the Aquafit program can be completed online, by calling 311 or by visiting the Ridgetown Municipal Centre.
The Ridgetown Howard pool in Kiwanis Park off George St. features stair access, a tot slide, a diving board, change rooms and bleachers.
There is also a splash pad, playground, FITPark, pavilion, tennis courts and skateboard park in Kiwanis Park.