Conmee, Ont. — Conmee Township is about to see a major overhaul in its council this fall, especially in the councillor positions.
Conmee will have at least three new councillors after the municipal election with Grant Arnold being the only incumbent running this time around.
Aspiring council newcomers are Ellen Davis, David Halverson, Chris Kresack, Gayle Manns and David Maxwell with at least three of these new candidates landing 75 per cent of the four council jobs.
Like the influx of newcomers to the council race, Halverson, a structural iron worker during his day job, wants to see the population of Conmee grow.
“We need more people here, we need a larger tax base,” said Halverson, at Conmee’s recent all-candidates night. “Has (the current council) done well in the last little while? I’ll say yes because it’s been pretty decent. Can we do better? You can always strive to do better.
“I don’t have an agenda. (I’m) just looking to serve the people and the community as best as they’ll allow me to.”
Kresack, a welder/millwright for Wajax Industrial Components, is also new to the world of politics and has been getting his township feet wet with the Conmee volunteer fire department.
“I’m on the fire department in our township and I recently got to attend some training with (the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge) and see how other fire departments are running,” said Kresack at Conmee’s all-candidates night on Sept. 28. “I enjoy living here and I enjoy seeing the way things are done.
“I take an interest in (council meetings) and I’m hopefully looking forward to serving on council.”
In the Conmee mayor’s race, incumbent Sheila Maxwell, who took over from longtime Conmee mayor Kevin Holland after he captured the provincial Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the ruling Conservatives in June, is running against entrepreneur Suzanne Huot.
Municipal elections will take place on Oct. 24.