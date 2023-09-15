Lyndhurst Turkey Fair to be held Saturday
It’s that time of year again for a Turkey Fair.
The Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay and District Chamber of Commerce are hosting the annual Lyndhurst Turkey Fair, which runs as a free day of fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Every year, on the third Saturday in September, Lyndhurst’s population of roughly 300 residents grows to a crowd of up to 5,000, as people come from near and far to enjoy the annual Lyndhurst Turkey Fair.
This event is put on by local volunteers and is reminiscent of a time when farmers would gather in the village to show and sell their finest poultry. After a day of selling, the farmers would make arrangements to ship the birds as far away as Montreal and Toronto from the Lyndhurst train station. Later that evening, there would be dances and celebration.
The market drew a crowd then, and the tradition continues today as people meander through the village streets during the fair, enjoying a number of events.
The Turkey Fair has something for everyone of all ages – a quilt show and quilt raffle, antique cars, a craft and vendor fair, a silent auction, free Voyageur canoe rides, live entertainment and several prize draws.
The fair will also include free activities for children such as a petting zoo, pony rides, games, crafts, face and hair painting and a reptile show.
Proceeds from the Turkey Fair are given back to local charities and communities.
Organizers advise that the Furnace Falls boat launch and several streets in Lyndhurst will either be closed or have traffic restrictions during the Turkey Fair.
Fishing Tournament
The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has issued a special event permit to the Kingston Avid Anglers for their Avid Anglers Lower Beverley Fishing Tournament, taking place in Lyndhurst on Sunday.
Boats will be launching from the boat launch in Furnace Falls Park between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. A weigh-in will take place in the park at 4 p.m.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)