PlanIt Consulting and Communications is launching a community survey next week to ask Kahnawa’kehró:non to envision the possibilities of a new leisure path - and decide whether they want one at all.
The 14-acre, one-kilometre green space east of the tunnel at the foot of the Mercier Bridge has been identified by Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) as the ideal site for a beautification project. If the community wants it, the revitalization would be fully paid for by the corporation as part of its mandate to maintain the areas around its bridges.
“They want to make sure that they’re not being presumptuous, that they’re saying this is what the community wants,” said Charleen Schurman, founder and owner of PlanIt, which was appointed by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) to explore the opportunity.
“What’s going to be in it - what’s going to be considered, the beautification or the enhancements for the area - is up to the community,” Schurman said. About $5 million would be available for the project.
While an online survey will circulate starting January 30, on January 16 PlanIt will begin phoning community residents to discuss their feelings about the project. Interviews and focus groups will also be deployed in the coming weeks as part of the consultation process.
The first priority is to determine whether a beautification project is of interest to the community, with future rounds of consultation to narrow down what it might look like.
“We don’t want the community to feel this is being pushed on them,” said MCK chief Arnold Boyer, who leads the infrastructure, transport, and operations portfolio.
Boyer is optimistic that the project could be a benefit for the community, however.
“It could be used a true four seasons of the year and be well maintained,” said Boyer. “You know, I don’t think the sky’s the limit of any ideas, but it’s got to be coming from the community, what the community wants.”
If the community opts to pursue the project, there are many ways in which it could benefit local businesses and artists and provide new recreational activities.
“It could be used for skating during the winter months. It could be used as different venues for spring, summer, and fall. You could have a fall market there, a summer market, whatever. A meeting place to gather,” said Boyer.
The space encompasses the people’s fire, but Boyer said the idea of a meeting place would be preserved. “It’ll be incorporated into this space,” he said.
Schurman believes some in the community will be skeptical and question whether there are ulterior motives, which is something to which she believes JCCBI is sensitive.
“They’re giving the community really a blank slate to design this project from scratch as long as it meets the requirements of the funding,” she said.
She noted that local artists could potentially benefit from the project as their work could be commissioned as part of the beautification. She also said it could be an environmental benefit.
“With so many buildings, our natural environments are disappearing,” she said. “This is something that could contribute to preservation of our lands, and just having more recreational sites and gathering sites for our people, our community members, is going to be great.”
However, that’s all moot if the community doesn’t want it.
“Right now the focus is on finding out if the community supports this or not, first and foremost,” she said.