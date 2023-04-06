Police in Nakusp are crediting support from locals for their arrest of one of British Columbia’s most wanted criminals recently.
RCMP detachment head Tom Gill says RCMP received a report on March 25 that Robin Bousquet was staying at a residence in the Fauquier area, a community south of Nakusp. He had been spotted on numerous occasions around the area.
The 47-year-old had breached his parole conditions and was wanted for ‘resisting or obstructing a police officer.’ Vernon RCMP had warned earlier this year he “should be considered violent” as they searched for the man in the North Okanagan area.
“On the morning of March 27, after receiving confirmation that Bousquet was just spotted in the Fauquier area, members attended the residence where Bousquet was believed to be staying,” Gill reports. “Bousquet was located in the residence along with another individual.”
Gills says the man was arrested without incident and transported to the cells at the Nakusp RCMP detachment. He’ll be returned to a federal correctional facility to serve out the remaining sentence, as he failed to live up to his release conditions.
“The general public within the Nakusp RCMP detachment area over the last few weeks have been instrumental in assisting the members in their ability to locate and arrest offenders for serious offences,” says Gill. “Members are very appreciative for their assistance.”