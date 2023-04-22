Thunder Bay, Ont. — More than 200 businesses that have supported and partnered with Pro Kids over the past 25 years will be recognized during a brunch at the Nor’Wester Hotel and Conference Centre this weekend.
Laura Daniele, Pro Kids co-ordinator, says the Pro Kids began in 1998 when they beat out more than 100 Canadian organizations and won the national Peter S. Drucker Award for innovation.
“This was meant to be a book of ideas to promote community development and we won top honors and a prize of $10,000, which started the fund that we put towards paying for kids in programs,” Daniele said.
The recognition spurred interest from communities across the country. A manual that explained how to start a Pro Kids program was developed and sold to numerous communities across Canada. To date, there are about 10 Pro Kids programs running in different communities.
“Pro Kids partners with community organizations that are children’s activity providers, and we ask them if they would donate spaces in their programs for families that cannot afford to put children in activities,” she explained. “When businesses show their compassion by making contributions, it boosts their profile in the community.”
Daniele says the program is crucial for children who may be living in an environment that is not so nurturing.
“When they get to participate in community activities that other kids that they know are in, they see a different side of things, they see how other kids live, and they aspire to have a better quality of life for themselves.”
She added they gain skills, make like-minded friends with similar interests and entire families are involved in their children’s activities resulting in parents meeting other parents.
Grandview Recreational Hockey Association’s treasurer and registrar Steve Sidorski says they have been a Pro Kids partner since 2006 and are still “going strong with them” today.
“We take 30 to 35 (Pro-Kids) a year within a hockey season,” he said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity for a lot of children that wouldn’t have that chance to play any kind of sport.”
Kristen Wall, owner of Gallery 33, runs an after-school program that she called “pretty labour intensive.”
“It’s usually between 10 and 17 weeks. I include all the supplies, and I want it to be accessible for any kid that really likes to do art,” Wall said. ”I feel it’s very important because a lot of kids use art as a form of therapy for coping with things that life throws at them and sometimes they can’t get that sort of creative outlet when they’re in school.”
Marissa Nelson, manager of Spirit of Dance, says her dance company has one of the biggest programs for accepting Pro Kids students in the city because they do not have a cap on how many students they can take in a year.
“We actually have some full classes that are just Pro Kids,” Nelson said. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to not have to worry about having a financial status to be able to participate in sports, especially in our very sport-driven city.”
Amanda Maronese, owner and operator of Dynamite Cheer All Stars, called her cheerleading business “lucky” to be a Pro Kids partner for many years.
“The cost of sports is increasing and there are some families that without this program may not have the opportunity to put their children in extracurricular activities. We offer this for these families so that they don’t have to choose.”
Meanwhile, the appreciation brunch will also recognize local businessman Cliff Friesen for his investment to match up to $25,000 in Pro Kids fundraising initiatives as long as Pro Kids can raise their own $25,000. Daniele says they are hoping that businesses will “step up and help Mr. Friesen part with his money.”