Despite Taber Players recently completing their evening of entertainment they weren’t just done with all three of those one acts. Jaclynn Elfring, vice president of Taber Players and board member of Theatre Alberta discussed the one act competition that Taber Players took part in at the beginning of April.
“On April 8 was Lethbridge’s one act festival,” said Elfring. “All the theatre troops in surrounding towns can bring one act and you perform them in front of an adjudicator and an audience. Then they have four awards that they give out at the end. It’s two best performers, but it goes one to a man and one to a woman usually, one for best director, and then one for best production. The best production then gets to go on to the provincial one act festival, which is at the end of May on the 26th - 27th.”
Following this Elfring also discussed all of the awards that Taber Players won.
“The sad thing about the one act festival this year was that Taber was the only people that entered. There was another show and unfortunately I heard that someone got sick, and they couldn’t bring their show which is personally my favourite part of the one act festival because you get to see all this other talent and what other people are doing. It’s awesome. The good thing for Taber is we did take home some awards. Darrell Croft won best actor for ‘A Dog’s Life’ (by Pam Valentine), Jocelyn Steinborn took home best actress for ‘Alternative Accommodations’ (by Pam Valentine), I won best director, as well as ‘Alternative Accommodations’ won best production. Provincials are in Lethbridge they will be at the Sterndale Bennett, and we will be taking ‘Alternative Accommo- dations’. When you go to provincials it’s pretty stiff competition as it is all the people that have won around Alberta. I do believe last year, Jocelyn and I actually got to go to provincials last year as well for a show that we did and there was at least 10 or more that we were up against.”
Following this Elfring also discussed what led them to such excellency when it comes to their productions at this festival.
“I think one great thing that we’re trying to do now at Taber Players is have a variety show in the spring, and then have a full production in the fall,” said Elfring. “Maybe we’ll do a full production dinner theatre in the fall. That would be ideal, that’s really what our dream would be, but the great thing about these variety shows is that we do one acts, and then we can bring them to the one at festivals. We have all this practice. I feel like everybody was so comfortable performing. It wasn’t their first performance, we just finished a show so really it was like the sixth performance of our five days show. That helps a lot.”
Additionally Elfring also talked about their confidence in the production that they’re bringing to the provincial competition.
“It’s getting great reviews... and at the Yates and Sterndale for Friday, Saturday 21st - 22nd we are going to perform again,” said Elfring. “Last night we did alternative accommodations, and then today ‘A Dogs Life’, and the ‘Break Up’ (by Julia Cho) will be on right about now. We got to perform them again. People seem to really like it and I feel Cole (Fetting), Manson (Merkle), and I come together as sib- lings. I think we’re quite believable as siblings, and people seem to be affected by this play because a lot of people are siblings or maybe they don’t have children of their own, but they are a sibling, and they have a parent going through the situation. I really do think we stand a pretty good chance. Everybody in the show is an amazing actor. I’m really proud of this cast.”