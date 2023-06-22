The 4th annual Grande Prairie Traditional Powwow will return this Saturday, June 24, after a small hiatus.
The powwow is a free event open to everyone in the community.
“Everyone's welcome at all the powwows, and all the nations want people to come in and check it out,” said Wendy Goulet, event co-ordinator and co-chair of the Grande Prairie Powwow.
“For non-indigenous people, sometimes it's a little bit intimidating to go to First Nation reserve and attend a powwow for your first time.
“(If) you attend a community powwow in Grande Prairie, then you see what it's like, and you will have no problem trying to get to any powwow afterwards to take part in it.”
She said the powwow offers a place for the community to gather, reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and watch the dancing, singing and games while also forming a connection with indigenous culture.
Goulet said having a community powwow not only includes non-indigenous people but children in foster care can also attend.
She said 90 per cent of indigenous children in foster care are in non-indigenous homes.
“Hosting these community events makes it easier for these families to take the kids they have in their care down to the community powwow.”
Goulet says she previously worked in children’s services and before the first powwow, a foster parent wanted the children to take part in the powwow.
A regalia was created working with local elders, and the children danced in the first powwow in Grande Prairie.
“Our communities are impacted a lot by the Sixties Scoop, residential school impacts (and) we live with those intergenerational traumas.
“A lot of us, even though we're indigenous, we're not connected to our culture.
“It's hard to find your way back or find your way in or find a way to connect, so this gives that opportunity, also to people just in the general community, to come out and reconnect with the culture or just see the indigenous people in a different light.”
Goulet suggests if someone has never been to a powwow, they should check out the Grand Entry at the beginning of the event.
“It's really awesome to see all the dancers come in together, to see all the colours in their regalia, little kids and stuff like that and hear the drumbeat.”
Another notable event will be Pakisiwin, hand games, which has a grand prize of $20,000 this year. The hand game uses elaborate hand signals and gestures to both find and hide the object.
The Grande Prairie Traditional Powwow was previously hosted at Evergreen Park, but it will be at the Bonnetts Centre this year.
The city adding an Indigenous Relations Advisor role has helped with understanding the needs for indigenous events like having a pipe ceremony and smudging.
“We don't have to go in and explain anything; we don't have to try and teach them about our culture; they're already aware of it,” said Goulet.
For more information, go to facebook.com/GPPOWWOW.