The Swan Hills Family Resource Network (FRN) offers families a wide range of supports and services, helping them become strong, healthy, and resilient. The programs offered by FRN are free to all families within Swan Hills and are typically focused on child development and well-being, as well as building caregiver capacity.
Here are the programs offered by the local Swan Hills FRN spoke:
Baby Buddies:
Wednesdays from 10 AM – 11 AM at the Grizzly Den (#1 Derrick Crescent)
Ages 0 – 12 months
Register in advance: A safe space for parents to learn all about their babies and build a network of support. This program also allows the babies to socialize with other babies.
Outdoorsy Kids
Wednesdays from 2 PM – 3 PM at the Community Garden Green Space on Main Street
Ages 3 – 6
Drop-in program: Active play and exercise are encouraged by being outdoors. Getting away from noise, screens, and traffic reduces stress and improves concentration. Having fewer distractions promotes positive engagement between parents and their children.
Bullet Journalling
Once a month at the Swan Hills Municipal Library (Oct. 25 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM)
Ages 10 – 12
Register in advance: Join FRN staff once a month to learn how to set up and customize your own bullet journal. Your bullet journal can be a scrapbook, to-do list, goal tracker, calendar, and notebook, all in one. It’s a fun, simple and creative way to stay organized. All supplies will be provided.
Teen Hang Out
The last Wednesday of the month at the Town of Swan Hills FCSS Office (Oct. 26 from 4 PM – 6 PM)
Ages 13 – 18
Register in advance: An opportunity for positive development, relationships, and social networks. Enjoy giant games, crafts, bullet journalling, and refreshments.
Caregiver Capacity Building
Thursdays from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM at the Grizzly Den (#1 Derrick Crescent)
All parents/caregivers are welcome
Drop-in program: Offering a wide range of programs that focus on strengthening the child development skills and knowledge of parents/caregivers. These programs aim to build resilience and ensure that parents feel capable and confident. One-on-one parent support is available by appointment. Child minding is available to parents/caregivers who attend this program, but spaces are limited, so monthly registration for child minding is necessary.
Please call (780) 333-4119 for more information or to register for the offered programs. Follow the FRN Facebook page (facebook.com/SwanHillsFCSSforParentsandCaregivers) for updates and the latest news.