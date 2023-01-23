The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue is coming to Medicine Hat next week, holding a workshop one night and performing the next.
Tease and Tassels is a Burlesque 101 workshop that will be running Tuesday.
Champagne Sparkle says, “It’s three hours of amazing fun. We cover the history of burlesque and then work with the participants to unleash their inner burlesque diva.”
Each participant will find their burlesque name during the workshop along with learning movements such as how to bump, grind, shimmy and shake. Classic burlesque props – boas and gloves – will be worked with before tassel twirling, which is usually the highlight of the workshop.
“Then we do some choreography with them. We teach them one of the dances we do. For folks who have tickets to the show, we invite them, if they would like to, totally optional, to come on stage with us and perform what they learned in the workshop,” explained Sparkle. “Our workshop is a ridiculous amount of fun for us to teach and for the participants. We work a lot on feeling good in your body the way it is in this moment no matter what age, shape or size you currently happen to be. We really believe everybody has a good body, everyone is beautiful and everybody has a burlesque body.”
The troupe has 10 performers and is travelling with eight on this tour. Sparkle says the workshops are tantalizing as that is how she got into burlesque back in 2006. She fell into it and it grew into a giant, glittery snowball. A biologist, Sparkle is an environmental consultant about half the time and with the Cheesecake Revue the rest. This is true for everyone in the troupe, they all have regular jobs, but also spend time creating storytelling burlesque performances.
“Our show is a burlesque show for everybody. There is singing, dancing, comedy, a bit of a strip tease and lots of tassel twirling. We do cheesecake burlesque, which is a cute, cheeky, lots of laughs show. It’s a great night out for ladies, mothers and daughters, even a date night.”
Tease and Tassel Burlesque 101 workshop is at the Esplanade on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday is The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue performance, also starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both events are on sale from the Esplanade website.