The city has around a year to implement a handful of recommendations concerning downtown Brandon’s well-being submitted by a relatively new task force.
Brandon’s downtown safety and wellness task force, which was created by the city in 2021 to tackle issues facing the downtown core, presented 10 recommendations at a council meeting earlier this month.
The recommendations, including working with Indigenous stakeholders to create transitional housing, establishing an Indigenous Wellness Centre, starting a mobile outreach unit to guide people to social and health services and building more residential housing, were all adopted by city council.
“[Council] will then ask city administration to actually be the ones to implement and to execute action items,” said Shannon Saltarelli, the city’s community housing and wellness co-ordinator.
“The formal work that needs to be done will fall on city administration, with the support and backing of council.”
City council will still play an important role in advocating to different levels of government and agencies to make the recommendations, which also include improving addiction and mental health supports, managing derelict buildings, promoting commercial development and enforcing bylaws.
“Some of the recommendations are at a higher level,” Saltarelli said. “It’s going to take some advocating, and it’s going to take collaboration with multiple levels of government and multiple levels of agency supports in Brandon.”
The task force’s recommendations revolve around the wellness of people who live downtown, the safety of people visiting the area in addition to business development, said chair Tim Silversides.
Since the task force came into effect, it has reached out to different groups and communities who have managed to revitalize their own downtown cores, including Medicine Hat, Alta., and Maple Ridge and Campbell River in B.C. The sum of those conversations and relationships has Silversides and the rest of the task force feeling hopeful and energized about breathing new life into downtown Brandon.
“It can be done. It’s a matter of taking a look at the different models out there and then picking the ones that would work best in our community,” he said.
“[The recommendations] will have a positive impact on not only our downtown area, but our community as a whole.”