THORNLOE - The Village of Thornloe is working to relaunch the Thornloe Recreation Committee.
Councillor Pauline Peddie said in an email interview that after returning to live in Thornloe in 2000, she joined the recreation committee.
The committee "had already been in full swing at that time with several children in the community."
Over time though, the number of children in the community decreased, along with the number of volunteers, she said.
"In 2020, when the pandemic hit, we were forced to close down our hall along with the recreation committee."
However, an idea to relaunch the recreation committee has now arisen and a meeting is to be held on Wednesday, February 15, at 7 p.m. at the Thornloe Community Hall "to see if we would have the interest and the numbers to become active once again. We have a beautiful playground with new equipment and a hall available for our use." She added, "we would like to bring our small community together."
Peddie said new volunteers are needed, and discussions can be held about the activities people would like to see in Thornloe.
"Over the last few years we have seen many homes change hands and we have a diversity of families now living in the village," she said.
Peddie said the recreation committee has always been fun, providing a chance to make friends and build relationships, and to make the community a better place to live.
The meeting is being hosted by the council of the Village of Thornloe. Refreshments will be served.