Vance Motors Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in downtown Bancroft had their second Customer Appreciation Barbecue of the season on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It brought many a smile from folks who came by for some barbecue, to peruse the wide selection of vehicles on the lot and get a chance to win some cool Vance Motors merchandise in the hourly draws.
Matthew Sauter, the dealer principal with Vance Motors, told The Bancroft Times on July 10 that this was their second Customer Appreciation Barbecue of the season and that they planned to have a few more.
“Our barbecue will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and we are serving hamburgers, chips, cookies, coffee and cold drinks,” he says.
They also had hourly draws for Vance Motors merchandise, including a hoodie, a hat and t-shirt, a Yeti coffee tumbler, and a $125 Vance Motors gift certificate.
On the day of the barbecue, the sun was shining and a steady stream of people came by to eat, chat with each other, enter their names for the hourly draws and browse the great selection of vehicles on the lot. Sauter’s wife Lianne remarked on what a beautiful day it was.
“We’re really liking the weather cooperating,” she says.
Overall, Matthew and Lianne Sauter say that it all went very well and they had about 150 people come by.
“The hourly draws went well. We are still in the process of contacting the winners. We were very grateful to have so many members of the community come out on Friday and are looking forward to our next event. We’ll be at the Mineral Capital Concerts on July 26. We’ll also be planning another barbecue while the weather is still good!”