Healthcare workers in a remote community say it's "super helpful" to have a peer to bounce ideas off of through a new program connecting rural doctors with medical expertise.
In October, the Ontario Emergency Department Peer-to-Peer program launched in six areas, including Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) in Moose Factory. It allows staff to virtually consult with experienced emergency department doctors in other regions.
The other facilities in the initial roll-out are Sioux Lookout's Meno Ya Win Health Centre, Chapleau Health Services, Blanche River Health (Kirkland and Englehart Sites) and Geraldton District Hospital.
The program is being expanded to include 21 more hospitals, bringing the total number of emergency departments involved to 27. In its announcement, the government did not provide where the new locations are.
The program has been a great resource for the team at Weeneebayko General Hospital in Moose Factory, said chief of staff Dr. Elaine Innes.
“It’s nice to know there is someone there to call, not necessarily to give direction but to have someone to bounce things off who has more experience in emergency medicine,” said Innes. “I found it super helpful, and having someone there to work through a situation with is really helpful.”
Early participants in the program have had peer-to-peer support for cases involving resuscitation, toxic overdoses and mental health crises, said the government in a news release.
Innes said that getting the word out about the program, and how to access it is key, and she’s done a lot of work to make sure her staff and locums — doctors who travel between communities — know the resource is there.
“The more important thing about the program is to make sure everyone is aware it is available,” said Innes.
The current program has 23 peers, each with an average of 15 years of experience in emergency medicine. The support is available 24/7 for all patients of all ages.
The doctors offering the support need to have medical experience in rural and remote communities.
“We need to make sure the ED peer-to-peer physician is aware of the resources, or lack of resources, that we have here in Moose Factory,” said Innes.