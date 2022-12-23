It’s a Wednesday evening at the community centre in Goodwood. The parking lot fills up with cast, crew and orchestra members from the OnStage Uxbridge production of the musical Rent, due to open at the Music Hall on Jan. 12.
As everyone doffs outdoor gear and goes over choreography notes, director Tanner Ferris, 28, scurries about the floor like a manic crab, laying down green tape so the cast will understand how the various elements of the industrial-looking set – scaffolding, risers, etc. – might impede their movements during the ensemble scenes.
Few, if any, of the company will appreciate that being in this hall completes a quarter-century full circle for young Ferris. For it was to this place in 1997 that Tanner’s parents brought the three-your-old for… a ballet class.
“They decided I was going to be a hockey player,” he laughs, “and someone told them that to achieve the balance you needed to get to the big leagues, the best thing for a young lad was dance lessons. And ballet is what was available. Although I played for several years, and still enjoy yelling at the players on TV, hockey just didn’t take.”
Dance, however, grabbed Tanner big time. He loved everything about it, and although he took classes in every style imaginable, from tap to jazz to modern, hip hop was where he shone, competing across the province. He was accepted into the Etobicoke School of the Arts in the dance program, one of the few males among a bevy of girls. Soon afterward, his family settled in Uxbridge, and Tanner relocated to USS, continuing his dance studies with both the downtown Dance Academy and SKR studios, located on Davis Drive.
On high school graduation, Ferris says it was natural for him to audition for one of the few university dance programs around, at York University. He was accepted. His career, it seemed, was set.
“Then I stopped and took a good look at where I was going,” he recalls. “In order to make a living as a dancer, how many other dreams would I have to set aside? Was there another way to share my vision as an artist?”
So he quit school, came back to Uxbridge, doing odd jobs to pay the bills, and began to throw himself into the world of community theatre.
“I learned every job – lighting, sound, marketing. I went onstage, helped choreograph, acted as assistant director. I’ve been on the board of OnStage for years now, because I needed to understand the decision-making that went into putting together a season, drafting budgets, making it all work.”
This long and thorough apprenticeship, extended by the pandemic, finally paid off this winter season. Having developed a strong bucket list of plays he wanted to be a part of, Ferris convinced the OnStage board to let him make his directing debut with the show at the very top of that list – Rent.
For those unfamiliar with the musical, Rent opened on Broadway in 1996. It’s a rock opera sited in New York’s East Village during the AIDS epidemic. It took Broadway by storm, sweeping the major Tony awards, and ran for more than 12 years. It’s also one of the few musicals to ever win the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
“I first saw it before I was even in my teens,” Ferris recalls, “and it was the first time I recall sensing the power of theatre. I knew the characters up there, I knew kids experiencing homelessness, and drug abuse, and sickness. I just appreciated its messages even more as I grew older, the most important one being that you have to take love as it comes, and make the most of every day.”
When asked what made him think Uxbridge audiences were ready for the edginess of Rent, when neighbouring communities stage safe family fare like The Sound of Music and High School Musical, Ferris replied: “I never doubted the audience. The things the show deals with haven’t gone away; if anything they’re worse. And I knew I would find actors as passionate about it as me.”
Ferris says he worried whether he could convince OnStage to let a rookie director tackle such a big project. Fortunately for him, the board said yes, “and I thank them so much, and the decision has already turned out so well. We had an astounding turnout at auditions, and tickets are going well. The audience will love it. It’s powerful, sometimes it’s challenging to watch or listen to, but it’s also hilarious. I’m thrilled with how it’s coming together.”
As if combining a very complicated first-time directing mission with his day job in the travel industry weren’t enough, Ferris was thrown one more dream curve this winter: the opportunity to perform one of the biggest dancing parts of his career: the title role in Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet. The Uxbridge Dance Academy, under founder Nancy Einsmann, performs the classic every two years, but emerging from the pandemic, were missing a key ingredient.
“Having the opportunity to work with Nancy and in such a spectacular role, I could hardly turn her down. It was so refreshing after eight years away from ballet technique to get back into it. It is funny how much muscle memory is lost in that time. It was a challenge, but with the help of my lively costar, Olivia, I am overjoyed with the progress that has been made. It has been a lot of fun.”
The kid standing in Goodwood Hall 25 years ago would be proud.
Tickets for Rent, which runs January 12-21, are available online at starticketing.com