THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Up to 50 employment opportunities for people in Thunder Bay and the region were showcased in the Jobs Canada Career Fair and Training Expo this week after a long COVID-19 hiatus.
The expos were held every two months, pre-pandemic, in locations across Canada. Wednesday’s event took place at the Victoria Inn.
Annie Peltea, an operations director with Jobs Canada, says the expo showcases Thunder Bay’s hiring companies, government agencies, employment advisors, community services, colleges and universities while providing opportunities for job placements. Those looking for employment were urged to come out and meet representatives from numerous hiring organizations in person to connect with specialists in employment, career development, entrepreneurship, training, and continued education across Ontario.
“We’ve noticed there’s a lot of worker shortages,” Peltea said. “We have so many requests for hiring and there are many employers and organizations that are experiencing a shortage and are looking to hire and have people back.”
Peltea says these employers are seriously looking for people to recruit for a variety of available jobs.
“For example, we have an airline company that is travelling from Vancouver elsewhere just to recruit and they will be in Thunder Bay. We have a Superior Propane who is hiring as well,” she said.
“We have three organizations struggling from different provinces just to come to Thunder Bay to recruit from Thunder Bay.”
Companies attending the expo for worker recruitment included Mahone Electric, Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, Keewaytinook Okimakanak Board of Education, IMP Aerospace, St. Joseph’s Care Group, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, Primary Health Care representatives, Indigenous Services Canada, Superior Propane and Northern Policy Institute.
“We support the employment market and we provide partnerships (with different communities,” she said. “Businesses in the community are more than welcome to attend. Jobs Canada is extending a complimentary (invitation) to any organization or businesses in Thunder Bay looking to hire and having those needs. They are more than welcome to attend at no cost.”
Go online at www.jobscanadafair.com or email apeltea@jobscanadafair.com for more information or to register your company. Similar career fairs in Thunder Bay are planned for April, June and October of next year.