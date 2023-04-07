HURON PERTH – The Huron Perth Agricultural Science Centre (HPASC) held their first annual general meeting on March 29 at 7 p.m. The virtual meeting was open for anyone to attend, provided they pre-register for the meeting link.
The meeting saw over 30 people attend, including members of the public, members of the board and members of the HPASC.
The not-for-profit charitable status organization plans to bring Canada’s first agricultural science centre right in North Perth, in the form of a year-round agricultural attraction.
The organization’s mission is “to inspire youth and adults alike to discover the exciting future of agriculture and food through interactive and immersive experiences and programs.”
The meeting covered all the nitty gritty details associated with the beginning stages of the organization, such as the bylaws, governance and financial reports.
Jillian Lewis, the chair for the board of directors for HPASC, ran the meeting and introduced fellow members to present different facets of the organization.
Steve Dolson explained the bylaws and governance and the importance of having good governance systems in place to create a solid foundation on which to build the organization and ultimately the agricultural science centre.
“So that’s why we’ve spent the last year trying to put together a solid basis for our governance and our organization,” explained Dolson.
As far as financial statements, Sylvia Behrns went over the financial report for the organization. She detailed the donations from this last tear, as well as the budget going into this next year.
Lewis then spoke on the annual report for 2022.
“I’m just blown away by the dedication and amount of work that has gone into this project with this group so far,” expressed Lewis.
She highlighted the feats the board has accomplished this past year which include; receiving charitable status in spring 2022, launching a new website, participating in community events, hosting first board social event and finally growing the board and restructuring to ensure the governance development aided in building a “good backbone” for the organization.
Lewis explains that “things are starting to move forward at a rapid pace.” For 2023, the board has many exciting initiatives planned, such as continuing the work on funding applications and grants and continuing to grow HPASC membership. Their next big project will be developing a business plan and a budget based on that plan. They are looking at building on a physical site in the next couple of years, which means it will be a step progression build.
“It is going to be something our community is proud of, and we can’t do that alone,” explains Lewis as she shares about the continued support the organization has received from the community.
Finally, HPASC hosted special guest Brock Gorrell, Director of Museum and Tour Operations at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana, as their keynote speaker. Fair Oaks is the premier agricultural tourist attraction in the U.S., committed to educating the general public about modern agriculture through their innovative adventure centres. He spoke on the challenges and successes of agricultural tourism.
If you are interested in becoming a member of HPASC, donating or learning more about the work they are doing, contact HPASC via email at huronperthagsciencecentre@gmail.com.