The Swan Hills RCMP had a busy few days to close out last week.
On Wednesday, December 14, the Swan Hills RCMP arrested Tennille Anderson, resident of Swan Hills, on an outstanding warrant out of Whitecourt. During a search made incidentally to the arrest, officers seized just over 33 g of methamphetamine. Anderson was subsequently charged under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, that being methamphetamine. Anderson is scheduled to appear in court in Barrhead on January 24, 2023.
On the evening of Thursday, December 15, RCMP officers partnered with EMS, the Community Peace Officer, and Alberta Health Services Health Promotion to conduct the Candy Cane Campaign to increase awareness of holiday safety on the road and the dangers of driving impaired.
On Friday, December 16, at roughly 4:30 PM, RCMP officers conducted a routine traffic stop downtown. The vehicle was found to be uninsured and without registration. The driver was subsequently arrested, and the vehicle was then towed away.