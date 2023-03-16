The Maple Syrup Festival in Alvinston will look a little different this year.
Families won’t be able to enjoying delicious pancakes smothered in syrup right after a hike through a sugar bush, since the two events are held on separate weekends.
The Maple Syrup Festival at the A.W. Campbell Conservation Area will be held March 18 and 19, but the Alvinston Firefighter Association event won’t be held until March 25 and 26 due to a scheduling conflict at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre.
Back after a three year pandemic hiatus, the trees will be tapped at the conservation area to collect the sweet sap. If the weather cooperates, people might be able to taste the sap straight from the tree according to Donna Blue, manager of communications for the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority.
The event runs from 10 am to 3 pm.. Activities will begin with a 10 to 15 minute hike to the demonstration and activity site. There will also be a hands-on demonstration of maple syrup production, information booths and family friendly activities. Always a big draw is the horse-drawn wagon rides. “It is a nice way to see the park,” said Blue. There will be maple syrup for sale at this year’s event, to make up for the breakfast not happening on the same weekend. Blue was assured by the Alvinston Firefighters Association this snafu won’t happen next year as the association has already booked the space in preparation for next year’s festival.
The Maple Syrup Festival at the conservation area has been a mainstay in Alvinston since the 1970s, said Blue. In past years, there have been between 700 and 1,000 people who participate in the festivities.
Admission is $10 for every car. People are advised to dress for the weather and for any muddy conditions. Anyone with mobility issues can let the staff at the gate know if they need any assistance.
• The Independent