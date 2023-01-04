The mayors of Gananoque and its neighbour, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, are eager to get to work in the new year.
Local dignitaries were at the Gananoque Legion on Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day Levee.
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke spoke about continuing this term with the same council members as the last.
"To be returning with a complete council makes things much more efficient and continues our goals in a much more efficient and effective way," said Smith-Gatcke, who was acclaimed as mayor in the October municipal election.
"I know that council works very hard; we’re very dedicated to ensuring the infrastructure within the municipality, and supporting everyone with the services they’ve come to expect in an even better fashion."
Smith-Gatcke said one of her goals, along with council’s, is to continue to move forward on major projects to serve the residents of the township.
"But also speak up at the county and try to get things a little more focused and on track there," said Smith-Gatcke.
John Beddows, who unseated Ted Lojko during the municipal election to become Gananoque’s new mayor, talked about the future of the town.
"I look forward to working with the people who live in Gananoque to make it as good as it can be," said Beddows.
"In other words, to keep all of the good stuff that we have, to sustain all of those positive things and to make, hopefully, incremental lasting gains so that 30 years from now the people who live here will have the same quality of life, have the same opportunities, and the same quality of neighbours that we all enjoy today."
During the Levee, the Ladies Auxiliary presented the Legion with a check for $6,000, and Shirley Howard was the recipient of the Legionary award. The Honorary of the Year award went to the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands PROUD Committee.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark, MP Michael Barrett and Township Deputy Mayor Gordon Ohlke were all present.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)