Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMAGAMI - Two recently released Canada Post stamps were created by a collaborative team including Teme-Augama Anishnabai artist Caroline Brown and Halifax artist Meredith MacKinlay of Egg Design.
The Animal Mothers and Babies stamps feature a mother otter with its baby and a mother red-necked grebe with its two babies. The images are created using an embroidery design.
Brown, who grew up in Temagami and attended high school in New Liskeard (at what is now Timiskaming District Secondary School) in the late 1970s, now lives in Toronto.
She said her mother, Caroline Brown, always made sure that she had everything she needed for art supplies as a child.
Brown left Temagami to attend post-secondary school in Toronto but "I met someone who was working with (astronomer) Carl Sagan (on the television series Cosmos) and they needed someone to do some illustrations."
She was asked to go to Los Angeles to do illustrations related to the “Gravity In Wonderland” episode in which Alice of Alice In Wonderland attended the tea party.
"It was a unique ask," said Brown.
"I was thinking, ‘I could do that.’"
She remained in Los Angeles to work on the television series, gaining her entry into working in TV. She worked on a number of other projects including model building, animation and more.
Brown won a Prime Time Emmy Award for her work on that series.
She said she was surprised by it because of her small-town origins.
"It always made me reflect. I found it so interesting because I was in such a different world at the time."
However, her Indigenous roots have always been part of her, she said, through her memories of growing up in Temagami, "and always being surrounded by beautiful lakes, rocks, islands, the Northern Lights and the Milky Way. N'dakimenan is my first inspiration."
Following her time in television, she returned to Toronto and worked for a few years in an advertising agency. She said she "got more into the graphic design side of things and then became an art director for many years." However, she noted, "my first love is illustration and that is more what I have been doing for the past few years."
She said MacKinlay, who knew about her embroidery work, approached her to collaborate on submitting a concept to be considered by Canada Post for the stamps.
"I was so excited to just be asked to do the concept and I could barely take it in."
MacKinlay felt an embroidery design would be most suitable for the concept "because it evokes the feel of home and family love as well as the texture of fur and feathers. Brown created the images using a combination of traditional embroidery and beadwork," Canada Post stated in its press release.
On April 18 Canada Post issued the Animal Mothers and Babies stamp set of "two special caregivers of the wild – the sea otter and the red-necked grebe. Native to Canada, both species are known for their incredible devotion to their young, allowing their babies to float on them during the first stage of their lives. Issued ahead of Mother’s Day and during the week of Earth Day, the stamps celebrate the bond between animal mothers and their young while also encouraging positive action on protecting Canada’s wildlife."
Brown said that when the designs for the two stamps were chosen, she and MacKinlay "were very happy when Canada Post decided to make a bigger stamp than usual so it could show some of the detail."
Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.