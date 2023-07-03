GANANOQUE – It was a shared Canada Day experience for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and Gananoque.
Dignitaries from both municipalities attended Joel Stone Heritage Park in the waterfront community on Saturday to help usher in Canada Day festivities.
This occurred after TLTI held its own Canada Day parade.
This year’s Canada Day marked the 156 birthday of Canada.
Town Crier Brian Mabee, also a councillor for TLTI, delivered a proclamation on the steps of Town Hall in Gananoque.
“As we come together to celebrate Canada’s birthday, let us be more accepting of others, let us remember the men and women who have fought for our way of life and our freedoms we enjoy,” said Mabee. “Treat others as you wish to be treated. We are all in this together.”
After his proclamation, Mabee raised the Canadian Flag at Town Hall.
“May we all be thankful of what we all have in our fine country,” Mabee added, as the flag rose to the top of the flagpole.
Members of the community attending Mabee’s proclamation then began singing the national anthem.
Mayor John Beddows and TLTI Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke thanked the community for attending. Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MP Michael Barrett was also in attendance, as was Poet Laureate Gretchen Huntley.
Magician/comedian Rob Driscoll had crowds laughing and entertained. The band Chickenwire provided live music and rocked the stage.
Red lights decorated Town Hall at night, and fireworks lit up the night sky.
The 1000 Islands Ribfest also took place at Lou Jeffries Arena from Friday to Sunday. The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Gananoque and the Gananoque Lions Club.
