Callander’s only bank branch, the Royal Bank located at 5 Main Street North, is set to reduce its hours of operation beginning June 5, 2023.
“It’s unfortunate that the bank has to reduce their hours,” Mayor Robb Noon Said, “because our community really counts on the bank.”
BayToday reached out to Royal Bank of Canada for comment. “Our branch network continually evolves and changes as we seek to serve our clients where and how they wish to conduct their banking.”
Beginning June 5, the Callander branch will reduce its hours of operation to Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ATM will be available at all times, the bank explained.
“Outside of these hours, clients can visit our next closest location at Airport & Stockdale in North Bay or any other branch that is convenient for them. These hours will allow us to serve the needs of the broader Callander community.”
“We apologize for any inconvenience our clients may experience and encourage clients to contact us should they need assistance during this transition,” the bank explained.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.