A homeless woman who has been frequenting various downtown Uxbridge locales for the last 10 months, has been arrested and charged after windows were smashed in two Brock Street businesses.
About 4:15 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, a security camera at 1 Brock Street West, which houses the Brock and Main Business Centre and Reilly/Back Accountants, recorded a woman smashing the front door with a brick. About 15 minutes later, another camera recorded the same individual smashing a store window at Mani-Tea tea shop, 19 Brock West.
When they arrived later in the morning and discovered the damage, both Yiyuan Wang, owner of Mani-Tea, and Bruce Reilly, owner of Brock and Main, checked the camera footage and realized that they recognized the woman wielding the brick. They turned the footage over to police, who later arrested Rachel Imhoff and charged her with nuisance under $5,000. She was released under a peace bond that forbade her to go near that area of Uxbridge. She has not been seen in downtown Uxbridge since her arrest.
Wang said she and her husband are keeping the brick because it has a hole through the centre of it, which, on one side of the brick, is quite small and narrow, but on the other side it opens up (the hole is cone shaped), and Wang said her husband told her to keep it because if they look through it in hard times, they will always remember to look through the small things to get to the larger picture. She also said, when asked how she was on Wednesday morning, “I’m good! I’m calm! After a tornado, and then the fire (last September), this is nothing! I’m very calm!” Wang said that Imhoff had been in the store several times, and they always gave her what she wanted (water, hot water, tea or coffee, little snacks) at no charge.
Reilly, of the accountant office, said he also had several encounters with Imhoff, usually as she sat on the bench outside his building.
“Sometimes she was pleasant, sometimes not. Lots of people along the street had the same experience. At least we know it wasn’t random vandalism. We know who did it, and we know why. I hope she gets the help she needs.”
Uxbridge Mayor Dave Barton, who has been dealing with complaints about Imhoff for several months, echoes that sentiment.
“Various agencies have tried to help her, but she’s refused all professional help that would include wrap around supports like housing, mental health or addiction counselling. She has had most of her day to day needs met by well-meaning residents and local businesses providing food, cash, blankets or clothing, but I feel the best approach with very complex individuals is to link the day to day needs with this envelope of professional supports. The best way to support individuals experiencing homelessness is to support the organizations who are providing these wrap around services.”
The mayor mentioned that Durham Region is opening two new facilities in the coming months to help those experiencing homelessness: the Beaverton Supportive Housing Unit and the recently purchased former Sunnycrest Long Term Care building that is being converted into housing supports in Whitby.
“Smashing the windows was the last straw; economic status is not an excuse for vandalism,” said Barton. “I just hope the arrest leads to her getting the professional help that she desperately needs.”