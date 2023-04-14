An annual powwow is focusing on the future.
The theme for the 22nd Northern College Powwow is ‘the future is now’ and the knowledge that the youth in Indigenous communities are the future leaders. The powwow is April 22 and 23 at Northern College's campus in Porcupine. The sunrise ceremony is at 7 a.m. and there's a grand entrance each day at noon.
“The term everyone says ‘the youth is the future’, well the youth is now,” said Stephanie Tamming, Northern College inclusive cultural lead. “We need to be there to support the youth along their journeys.”
The planning process for the powwow starts almost as soon as the celebrations at the last event ends.
“The committee gets together pretty much right after each powwow,” said Tamming. “We have our debrief and we start planning for the upcoming ones, and planning consists of selecting the dates, selecting out drum groups, our dancers, our elders, and there’s always conversations around the hot topic of that time, and that’s what we pull our themes from.”
The host drum for the this month's powwow is High Ridge, with Thunder Creek Singers co-hosting.
Tony Miller, a singer and drummer with Thunder Creek Singers, said at an event this week that they are gearing up for the event.
“We’ll be getting together a lot more in the next few weeks,” said Miller. “Our lead singer can gather songs really quickly, so we can come up with some good jammers.”
There is a push to have student involvement in the planning process because it began as a student-led event by the college’s Native Student Assembly. This year, Tamming said there are three students on the organizing committee.
“This originally started because of students who wanted to put on a powwow,” she said. “It just kind of grew from there, and we encourage student participation in the planning process, and it’s a great opportunity for them to learn how to plan a powwow.”
After the last few years, Tamming said the chance to bring people together on campus is a joyful feeling.
“It’s such a refreshing experience, just to see those faces feeling that is what I look forward to the most,” said Tamming.
The event is open to everyone, and for those who may not have attended before, information on powwow etiquette will be available as you enter the event.
“There’s a learning opportunity there, as well and it’s powerful, it’s empowering to go to these things,” said Tamming. “It’s a great way to connect community, to celebrate, for everyone to come together.”