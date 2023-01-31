ELORA — Centre Wellington council has unanimously approved the demolition of a tower and rear portion of a Elora heritage property.
The tower, at 244 Melville St., is in poor condition. The intention is to rebuild it. The rear of the house is being partially demolished to build new with more space and a garage.
Centre Wellington council made the decision at its Monday evening meeting.
Senior planner Mariana Iglesias explained that council is faced with the decision of allowing the demolition or denying it.
“The property is on the municipal heritage register as a non-designated property, which we often call a listed property ... And what that means is the property owner must provide council 60 days notice of an intent to demolish,” Iglesias said.
During that 60-day period, the municipality is to understand the request and consider the option of denying it.
Iglesias explained that part of the reasoning to demolish the two portions of the house is that they are not in good condition.
“The integrity of those portions of the structure have been compromised.
“So there is a structural engineer’s report attached that goes into a lot of detail about the poor condition, the lack of proper foundation for the tower structure, the lack of insulation and significant structural concerns.
“So essentially the tower is pulling away from the structure.
“Also the rear addition is in poor condition,” Iglesias said.
Coun. Lisa MacDonald expressed her support and enthusiasm for the project.
“It is lovely, I have to say. I mean they definitely put a lot of thought into it. I look forward to walking past on my walks and seeing it progress,” MacDonald said.