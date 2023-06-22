A motorcyclist who tried to evade arrest by driving onto the beach in Port Dover is facing charges.
According to a Norfolk County OPP media release, an officer was patrolling near the beach shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and noticed two motorcycles with alleged “licence plate infractions.”
The two bikers fled the area, with one driving his motorcycle — which police allege was stolen — onto the Port Dover beach.
He was arrested a short time later “without incident,” police say.
A 37-year-old Hamilton man faces six charges, including possession of stolen property and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.
A court date is pending.